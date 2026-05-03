Alek Thomas headshot

Alek Thomas News: Absent against lefty again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Thomas is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.

The left-handed-hitting Thomas will be left out of the lineup for the second straight day while the Diamondbacks face off against another lefty starter (Matthew Boyd) to close out their series in Chicago. Jorge Barrosa will fill in for Thomas in center field.

Alek Thomas
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alek Thomas See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alek Thomas See More
Top Prospects to Stash as April Comes to a Close
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash as April Comes to a Close
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
5 days ago
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
6 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
Top Prospects To Stash as Early Trends Emerge
MLB
Top Prospects To Stash as Early Trends Emerge
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
12 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
15 days ago