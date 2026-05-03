Alek Thomas News: Absent against lefty again
Thomas is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.
The left-handed-hitting Thomas will be left out of the lineup for the second straight day while the Diamondbacks face off against another lefty starter (Matthew Boyd) to close out their series in Chicago. Jorge Barrosa will fill in for Thomas in center field.
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