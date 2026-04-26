Alek Thomas News: Belts homer in loss
Thomas went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Padres.
Thomas finished off the Diamondbacks' four-run second inning to take an early lead, but the offense was shut down the rest of the way. It was the second home run in three games for Thomas, who is not known for his power. He did, however, knock an extra-base hit for a sixth consecutive game, during which Thomas is 8-for-22 with four doubles, two home runs and five RBI.
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