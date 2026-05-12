Alek Thomas headshot

Alek Thomas News: Dealt to Dodgers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 12, 2026 at 8:39am

The Dodgers acquired Thomas from the Diamondbacks on Tuesday in exchange for Jose Requena, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Thomas had been designated for assignment and is now on the move after an intra-division trade. The 26-year-old is a slick defensive center fielder but has managed just a .230/.273/.361 batting line over nearly 1,500 career plate appearances at the major-league level. Thomas has minor-league options remaining and will likely be assigned to Triple-A Oklahoma City initially. He will be under team control through the 2028 season.

Alek Thomas
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alek Thomas See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alek Thomas See More
Week 7 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 7 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
Yesterday
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
2 days ago
Top Prospects to Stash as May Gets Underway
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash as May Gets Underway
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
Top Prospects to Stash as April Comes to a Close
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash as April Comes to a Close
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
14 days ago