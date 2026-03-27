Alek Thomas News: Drives in three in loss
Thomas went 2-for-3 with two doubles, a walk, three RBI and one stolen base in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Dodgers.
Thomas did some damage from the No. 8 spot in the order in this contest to avenge his 0-for-3 performance to open the season Thursday. The outfielder looks to be the early favorite for time in center field, though he and Jordan Lawlar made swap between left and center at times. Thomas went 10-for-31 (.323) with six extra-base hits in spring training, and if he can keep the bat hot earlier in the year, he should find himself in an everyday role. He slashed .249/.289/.370 with nine home runs, 19 doubles, three triples, 38 RBI, 51 runs scored and seven stolen bases over 469 plate appearances in the 2025 regular season.
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