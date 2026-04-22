Alek Thomas headshot

Alek Thomas News: Heading to bench vs. lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Thomas is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.

The White Sox are sending left-hander Anthony Kay to the bump, so the left-handed hitting Thomas will hit the bench after starting in Arizona's previous three games. Jorge Barrosa will be included in the lineup in Thomas' place, batting ninth while occupying center field.

Alek Thomas
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alek Thomas See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alek Thomas See More
Top Prospects To Stash as Early Trends Emerge
MLB
Top Prospects To Stash as Early Trends Emerge
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
Yesterday
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Widely Available Hitters
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Widely Available Hitters
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
6 days ago
Top Prospects To Stash as the 2026 Season Settles In
MLB
Top Prospects To Stash as the 2026 Season Settles In
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
8 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago