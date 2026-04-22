Alek Thomas News: Heading to bench vs. lefty
Thomas is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.
The White Sox are sending left-hander Anthony Kay to the bump, so the left-handed hitting Thomas will hit the bench after starting in Arizona's previous three games. Jorge Barrosa will be included in the lineup in Thomas' place, batting ninth while occupying center field.
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