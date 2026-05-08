Alek Thomas News: Jettisoned from 40-man roster
The Diamondbacks designated Thomas for assignment Friday.
Thomas is a gifted defensive center fielder, but the bat hasn't come around, as he sports a career .230/.273/.361 slash line over nearly 1,500 plate appearances at the major-league level. He just turned 26 and is under team control through 2028, so Thomas should draw interest via waivers from teams in need of center field help.
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