Alek Thomas headshot

Alek Thomas News: Jettisoned from 40-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

The Diamondbacks designated Thomas for assignment Friday.

Thomas is a gifted defensive center fielder, but the bat hasn't come around, as he sports a career .230/.273/.361 slash line over nearly 1,500 plate appearances at the major-league level. He just turned 26 and is under team control through 2028, so Thomas should draw interest via waivers from teams in need of center field help.

Alek Thomas
Arizona Diamondbacks
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