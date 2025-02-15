Fantasy Baseball
Alek Thomas News: Makes pre-swing adjustments

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 15, 2025 at 5:30am

Diamondbacks hitting coach Joe Mather said Friday that Thomas worked on his pre-swing activity during the offseason, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

Specifically, Thomas' adjustments included a slightly lower leg kick along with being more consistent with his stride and direction. He feels the cleaner mechanics will result in hard line drives with gap-to-gap power. Thomas hit the ball with authority (91.2 mph exit velocity) last season but mostly on the ground (60.8 groundball percentage). The outfielder, who is healthy entering spring training after missing significant time in 2024, begins camp as the No. 2 center fielder and will compete with Jake McCarthy for the starting job.

Alek Thomas
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
