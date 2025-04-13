Fantasy Baseball
Alek Thomas headshot

Alek Thomas News: Multiple hits in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Thomas went 2-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 5-4 win over Milwaukee.

Thomas was part of Arizona's five-run rally in the bottom of the ninth to steal the win from the Brewers. He got the scoring started with a one-out triple that plated Gabriel Moreno. He later came around to score on a Corbin Carroll double. This was Thomas' fourth multi-hit effort in nine starts.

Alek Thomas
Arizona Diamondbacks
