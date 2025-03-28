Alek Thomas News: On bench against lefty

Thomas did not start Thursday's season-opener against Cubs.

Jake McCarthy started in center field against Chicago left-hander Justin Steele. Thomas has a history of unsatisfactory results against southpaws, so him sitting is not unexpected. It's unclear if he'll be the automatic starter against right-handers, but manager Torey Lovullo may want his elite glove in the lineup as much as possible. McCarthy was unable to hold onto Miguel Amaya's fading liner that turned into a key three-run double in the fifth inning.