Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alek Thomas headshot

Alek Thomas News: On bench against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2025 at 5:53am

Thomas did not start Thursday's season-opener against Cubs.

Jake McCarthy started in center field against Chicago left-hander Justin Steele. Thomas has a history of unsatisfactory results against southpaws, so him sitting is not unexpected. It's unclear if he'll be the automatic starter against right-handers, but manager Torey Lovullo may want his elite glove in the lineup as much as possible. McCarthy was unable to hold onto Miguel Amaya's fading liner that turned into a key three-run double in the fifth inning.

Alek Thomas
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now