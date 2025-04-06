Alek Thomas News: Poaching starts from McCarthy

Thomas will start in center field and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Nationals.

At least for the time being, Thomas seems to have emerged as manager Torey Lovullo's preferred option in center field. Jake McCarthy has yet to record a hit through 18 at-bats on the season and is beginning to lose playing time as a result, as he'll hit the bench Sunday for the third in four games. Thomas -- who owns a .950 OPS through five contests on the season -- has started in all three of those contests in McCarthy's stead.