Alek Thomas News: Three-game hit streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2026 at 4:54am

Thomas started in center field and went 2-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's spring game against Texas.

Thomas made his third spring appearance and has hits in all three contests. Following injuries to fellow outfielders Corbin Carroll (hand) and Lourdes Gurriel (knee), the spring plans are to have Thomas get reps at corner outfield, but he's been used in center field for two of his three games. He'll get a few more chances at any outfield position in camp before jetting off to Houston for the World Baseball Classic as a member of Team Mexico.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alek Thomas
