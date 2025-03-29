Alek Thomas News: Three hits in season debut

Thomas went 3-for-4 with two doubles, one RBI and one run scored in Friday's 8-1 win over the Cubs.

Thomas, who was on the bench against a lefty Thursday, was in the lineup Friday against a right-hander. Jake McCarthy started in center field Thursday, but it's not clear if the position will be a strict platoon between the two outfielders -- both of whom are lefty batters. One thing for certain is Thomas' poor track record against southpaws.