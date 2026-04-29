Alex Bregman Injury: Dealing with toe injury

Bregman was not in the lineup for Tuesday's win over the Padres due to a sore toe, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

Bregman fouled a ball off his foot in Sunday's loss to the Dodgers. He was in Monday's lineup before getting his first day off Tuesday, though he came off the bench to deliver a two-out RBI single in the seventh inning. Given that Bregman was able to enter mid-game Tuesday, he has a good chance to return to the lineup for Wednesday's matinee.