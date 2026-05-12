Alex Bregman News: Blasts fourth homer Tuesday
Bregman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-2 loss against Atlanta.
Bregman accounted for Chicago's only hit of the game, launching a solo homer off Grant Holmes in the fourth inning to get the Cubs on the board. The veteran has struggled badly at the plate in May, going just 6-for-39 (.154) with a 5:10 BB:K across 10 games. Bregman's now slashing .233/.326/.350 with four homers, five doubles, 14 RBI and 17 runs scored in 187 plate appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Bregman See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 57 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target10 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target17 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 2220 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Bregman See More