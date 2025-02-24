Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alex Bregman headshot

Alex Bregman News: Boffo debut Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Bregman started at third base and went 3-for-3 with a home run, double and two RBI in Sunday's spring game against the Blue Jays.

Bregman's debut in a Boston uniform could not have gone any better. Batting second, he singled in his first at-bat, laced a two-run home run in the second inning, then had a double off the replica Green Monster at JetBlue park. The 30-year-old told Christopher Smith of Mass Livee following the game that he worked on his swing mechanics during the offseason. After posting a career-low .768 OPS in 2024, Bregman studied video and noticed his hands were launching from further back over the last few seasons, so he worked to bring his hands inside the frame of his body.

Alex Bregman
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now