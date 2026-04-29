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Alex Bregman News: Cleared to play through sore toe

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Bregman (toe) will start at third base and bat third in Wednesday's game against the Padres.

Though he was in some pain after fouling a ball off of his foot in Sunday's 6-0 loss to the Dodgers, Bregman remained in the lineup for Monday's series opener in San Diego before heading to the bench Tuesday. He still ended up making an impact in a reserve role in the Cubs' 8-3 win, entering the game as a pinch hitter and going 2-for-2 with a pair of base knocks, an RBI and a run while playing three innings in the field. Despite the quick turnaround Wednesday as the Cubs and Padres wrap up their series with a day game after a night game, Bregman looks like he's made enough progress with the toe injury to play a full nine innings.

Alex Bregman
Chicago Cubs
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