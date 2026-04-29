Alex Bregman News: Cleared to play through sore toe

Bregman (toe) will start at third base and bat third in Wednesday's game against the Padres.

Though he was in some pain after fouling a ball off of his foot in Sunday's 6-0 loss to the Dodgers, Bregman remained in the lineup for Monday's series opener in San Diego before heading to the bench Tuesday. He still ended up making an impact in a reserve role in the Cubs' 8-3 win, entering the game as a pinch hitter and going 2-for-2 with a pair of base knocks, an RBI and a run while playing three innings in the field. Despite the quick turnaround Wednesday as the Cubs and Padres wrap up their series with a day game after a night game, Bregman looks like he's made enough progress with the toe injury to play a full nine innings.