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Alex Bregman News: Doubles, scores in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Bregman went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 12-1 loss to the Pirates.

The Cubs are in a tailspin with 10 straight losses, but Bregman is at least carrying his weight lately with a six-game hitting streak, and he's batting .348 during the hot stretch. The Chicago third baseman has still been a bit underwhelming overall with a .699 OPS, which is well below his career .839 mark, but his track record suggests he'll continue to trend upward as the season progresses.

Alex Bregman
Chicago Cubs
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