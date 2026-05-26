Alex Bregman News: Doubles, scores in loss
Bregman went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 12-1 loss to the Pirates.
The Cubs are in a tailspin with 10 straight losses, but Bregman is at least carrying his weight lately with a six-game hitting streak, and he's batting .348 during the hot stretch. The Chicago third baseman has still been a bit underwhelming overall with a .699 OPS, which is well below his career .839 mark, but his track record suggests he'll continue to trend upward as the season progresses.
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