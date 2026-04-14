Alex Bregman News: Drives in three Tuesday

Bregman went 3-for-5 with three RBI in Tuesday's 10-4 win over the Phillies.

All three of Bregman's hits were singles, but fantasy managers won't complain about the third baseman's fourth multi-hit effort of the year through 17 games. Overall, Bregman is batting .243 with only a .659 OPS. He posted an .822 OPS last season in Boston, and his bat will likely continue to heat up as the year progresses. Bregman has also played in all of Chicago's games so far, making his playing time look very secure.