Alex Bregman News: Getting first night off Tuesday
Bregman is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Padres.
Bregman started the first 29 games of the season for the Cubs, so this will be his first night out of the starting lineup. Matt Shaw is making the start at third base and batting ninth for Chicago. Bregman is 0-for-10 at the plate over the last three contests after hitting safely in 14 of the previous 16 games.
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