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Alex Bregman News: Given day off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 11, 2026 at 11:25am

Bregman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.

The third baseman will get a breather a day after the Cubs' 10-game winning streak came to an end. Bregman didn't contribute much to the club's heater by batting just .222 with seven runs and three RBI during the streak before going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Saturday. Matt Shaw will handle the hot corner in Bregman's place.

Alex Bregman
Chicago Cubs
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