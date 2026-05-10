Alex Bregman News: Given day off
Bregman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.
The third baseman will get a breather a day after the Cubs' 10-game winning streak came to an end. Bregman didn't contribute much to the club's heater by batting just .222 with seven runs and three RBI during the streak before going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Saturday. Matt Shaw will handle the hot corner in Bregman's place.
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