Alex Bregman News: Given day off

Bregman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.

The third baseman will get a breather a day after the Cubs' 10-game winning streak came to an end. Bregman didn't contribute much to the club's heater by batting just .222 with seven runs and three RBI during the streak before going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Saturday. Matt Shaw will handle the hot corner in Bregman's place.