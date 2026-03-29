Alex Bregman News: Goes deep twice Sunday

Bregman went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Nationals.

Bregman came into the contest with just a single and a walk through two games with his new team, but he broke out in a big way with his first two home runs of 2026. The third baseman went deep 18 times last season, which was the first time he was under 20 homers since 2021. Bregman should have the chance to produce excellent stats this year as a key piece of a strong Chicago lineup.