Alex Bregman News: Handed day off
Bregman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.
The Cubs will give Bregman a breather for the series finale, a day after the club's 10-game winning streak came to an end. Matt Shaw will fill in at third base in place of Bregman, who didn't contribute much to Chicago's winning ways by batting just .222 with seven runs and three RBI during the streak before going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Saturday.
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