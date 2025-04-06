Alex Bregman News: Heats up late Sunday

Bregman combined to go 4-for-9 with a home run, two doubles, six RBI, three runs scored and a walk in Sunday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.

Bregman went 0-for-4 with a walk in Game 1 but came around to score the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning. He caught fire in Game 2, going 4-for-5 with three extra-base knocks and six RBI, highlighted by his three-run shot in the third inning. Bregman began the season 6-for-26 (.231) with no extra-base hits, but has since gone 9-for-18 (.500) with seven extra-base hits and 10 RBI over his last four games.