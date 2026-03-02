Alex Bregman News: Hits first spring home run
Bregman went 2-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run in Sunday's Cactus League game against the White Sox.
Bregman connected for his first Cactus League home run as a member of the Cubs, and he's now slashing a robust .455/.571/.909 this spring. The talented third baseman will next play for the United States in the World Baseball Classic before returning to camp. Bregman dealt with a quadriceps strain last year that limited him to only 114 regular-season games for the Red Sox, his fewest in a season since 2021. He's fully healthy now and should slot into the heart of Chicago's lineup to begin the year.
