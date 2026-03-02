Alex Bregman headshot

Alex Bregman News: Hits first spring home run

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Bregman went 2-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run in Sunday's Cactus League game against the White Sox.

Bregman connected for his first Cactus League home run as a member of the Cubs, and he's now slashing a robust .455/.571/.909 this spring. The talented third baseman will next play for the United States in the World Baseball Classic before returning to camp. Bregman dealt with a quadriceps strain last year that limited him to only 114 regular-season games for the Red Sox, his fewest in a season since 2021. He's fully healthy now and should slot into the heart of Chicago's lineup to begin the year.

Alex Bregman
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Bregman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Bregman See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Top-200 ADP Changes
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Top-200 ADP Changes
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
2 days ago
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
MLB
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
Author Image
Thomas Leary
6 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
11 days ago
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
11 days ago
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams
MLB
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams
Author Image
Josh Markowitz
20 days ago