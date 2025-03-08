Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alex Bregman headshot

Alex Bregman News: Homer, steal Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2025 at 10:38am

Bregman went 2-for-2 with a two-run home run, an additional run scored and a stolen base in Friday's spring game against Miami.

The homer was the second of the spring for Bregman, who is having a productive Grapefruit League. He's batting .471 with four extra-base hits and eight RBI through seven contests. He's started at third base six times (one at DH) and batted second in the order in all outings. Third baseman Rafael Devers (shoulder) is due back this week -- he could debut Tuesday or Wednesday -- but is expected return as the designated hitter. Boston manager Alex Cora has yet to divulge is plans for third base.

Alex Bregman
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now