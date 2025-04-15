Alex Bregman News: Homers twice against Tampa Bay

Bregman (personal) went 5-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Rays.

Bregman powered the Red Sox's offense Tuesday, with four of his five hits driving in a run. He got Boston on the board with an RBI single in the first inning, then proceeded to belt his third and fourth home runs of the season in the third and seventh innings, respectively. It was Bregman's seventh two-homer game and the first time in his major-league career that he recorded five hits in a game, though he was one triple shy of the cycle. Bregman will fly back to Boston on Wednesday and be placed on the paternity list, which allows him to miss up to three games. Romy Gonzalez will likely fill in at third base while Bregman is away from the team.