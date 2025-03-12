Fantasy Baseball
Alex Bregman News: In line to bat third

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2025 at 11:19am

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Wednesday that he plans to have Jarren Duran, Rafael Devers (shoulders) and Bregman as the top three in his batting order this season, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

They will be followed by Triston Casas and Trevor Story in the fourth and fifth spots, respectively, at least against right-handers. Bregman has had a terrific spring at the plate with his new club, slashing .391/.467/.826 with a couple home runs.

