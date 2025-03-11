Alex Bregman News: 'Increasingly likely' to open at 3B

Bregman is "increasingly likely" to open the season as the Red Sox' starting third baseman, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Bregman has yet to play an inning at second base this spring and Rafael Devers (shoulders) has yet to play an inning anywhere, so Bregman handling third base and Devers being used at designated hitter on Opening Day looks to be a safe bet at this point. It would leave Vaughn Grissom, David Hamilton and Kristian Campbell fighting for reps at second base.