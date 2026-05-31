Alex Bregman News: Pops fifth home run
Bregman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Cardinals.
Bregman provided all of Chicago's offense in the sixth inning with his fifth home run of the season and first since May 12. While the third baseman isn't providing a ton of power, he is now riding an 11-game hitting streak, and he's scored six runs during the stretch. Bregman hasn't yet fully lived up to his big offseason contract from the Cubs, but he's historically been a player who heats up down the stretch, so his best production could still be ahead of him in 2026.
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