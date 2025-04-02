Alex Bregman News: Quiet start to season continues

Bregman went 1-for-4 with a strikeout in Wednesday's 3-0 win over Baltimore.

Bregman is a quiet 6-for-26 (.231) with zero RBI or extra-base hits to begin his debut season in Boston, which is rather disappointing after he hit .279 with three home runs, three doubles and 10 RBI in 43 at-bats during spring training. Fantasy managers are still in anticipation of the star third baseman's first games this season at Fenway Park, where Bregman is batting a robust .375 (30-for-80) with seven long balls, nine doubles, 15 RBI and 24 runs scored in 21 games for his career at the ballpark.