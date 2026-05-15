Alex Bregman News: Scores three times Friday
Bregman went 2-for-5 with a walk and three runs scored in Friday's 10-5 win over the White Sox.
Bregman is heating up with a six-game hitting streak, and he's batting .308 with a home run and five runs scored during the productive stretch. It's been a bit of a slow start overall for the veteran third baseman with a .696 OPS across 44 contests, but his recent play could be a preview of better days ahead, and there should be no shortage of playing time for Bregman in the heart of Chicago's lineup.
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