Alex Bregman News: Stays hot in loss
Bregman went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two total RBI in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Mariners.
Bregman got Boston on the board with his home run off Bryan Woo in the first inning, his fifth long ball this season, before adding a second RBI with a two-out single in the third. Bregman has been red hot at the plate -- he's hit safely in five straight games, going 8-for-18 (.444) with four extra-base hits in that span. The 31-year-old Bregman is now slashing .320/.393/.563 with 21 RBI and 17 runs scored through his first 117 plate appearances with the Red Sox.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now