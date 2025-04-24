Alex Bregman News: Stays hot in loss

Bregman went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two total RBI in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Mariners.

Bregman got Boston on the board with his home run off Bryan Woo in the first inning, his fifth long ball this season, before adding a second RBI with a two-out single in the third. Bregman has been red hot at the plate -- he's hit safely in five straight games, going 8-for-18 (.444) with four extra-base hits in that span. The 31-year-old Bregman is now slashing .320/.393/.563 with 21 RBI and 17 runs scored through his first 117 plate appearances with the Red Sox.