Alex Bregman News: Tallies three hits in win
Bregman went 3-for-5 with a triple and a run scored in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Phillies.
Bregman recorded his third three-hit game of the season and also tallied his first triple since 2024 in an effective performance Wednesday. The veteran third baseman is starting to get going after a slow start to his first campaign with the Cubs. Bregman was batting just .188 through his first 12 games of the year, but he's now batting .333 over his last 12 contests.
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