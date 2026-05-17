Alex Bregman News: Two more hits Sunday

Bregman went 2-for-5 with a walk, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 9-8, 10-inning loss to the White Sox.

Bregman extended his hitting streak to eight games, and he's tallied two hits in each of the last three contests. After a relatively slow start to his first season with the Cubs, the star third baseman seems to be settling into his significant role with the team. Bregman has played in all but one of Chicago's games to date, and with the lineup starting to really click, his recent production may be sustainable.