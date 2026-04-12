Alex Call News: Drawing rare start Sunday
Call will start in left field and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Rangers.
Call will enter the starting nine for just the third time all season, replacing a resting Teoscar Hernandez in the series finale. Though Call has made the most of his limited opportunities by going 4-for-9 with a pair of doubles, three walks, four runs and an RBI so far this season, he's unlikely to see an uptick in playing time so long as all of Hernandez, Andy Pages and Kyle Tucker are all available to play the outfield.
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