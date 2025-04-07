Alex Call News: Emerging as regular right fielder
Call will start in right field and bat second in Monday's game versus the Dodgers.
It marks the fifth start over the last five games for Call and his highest placement in the batting order this season. He's earned the playing time by sporting a robust 1.279 OPS in the early going for the Nationals. With Call's emergence as a regular for Washington, Dylan Crews has become the team's primary center fielder and Jacob Young has been a reserve.
