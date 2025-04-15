Fantasy Baseball
Alex Call headshot

Alex Call News: Getting day off Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 15, 2025 at 1:45pm

Call is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pirates.

Jacob Young is making the start in center field, with James Wood in left, Dylan Crews in right and Josh Bell serving as the designated hitter against Pirates right-hander Mitch Keller. Call is slashing an impressive .324/.457/.441 with three extra-base hits, seven RBI, six runs and a 10:2 BB:K across 46 plate appearances this season.

Alex Call
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
