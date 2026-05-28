Alex Call News: In line for uptick in playing time
Call is expected to see an increase in playing time in left field for the Dodgers while Teoscar Hernandez (hamstring) is sidelined, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Hernandez is expected to miss at least a few weeks after injuring his left hamstring, but more will be known about his timetable following an MRI. Enrique Hernandez (oblique) is also shelved, leaving Call as the top option in left field for the Dodgers. Call has been productive when given opportunities this season, slashing .294/.413/.373, though he has yet to notch a home run or a stolen base.
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