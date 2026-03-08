Alex Call headshot

Alex Call News: In midst of strong spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Call went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two additional RBI in a Cactus League loss to the Athletics on Sunday.

Call's first hit was a solo shot to left field in the third inning, and he added a two-run single in the fourth. The 31-year-old has been on fire offensively this spring, slashing .500/.588/.786 with five RBI through six contests. Call is likely to open the campaign on the big-league roster as a reserve outfielder.

Alex Call
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Call
