Alex Call News: In midst of strong spring
Call went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two additional RBI in a Cactus League loss to the Athletics on Sunday.
Call's first hit was a solo shot to left field in the third inning, and he added a two-run single in the fourth. The 31-year-old has been on fire offensively this spring, slashing .500/.588/.786 with five RBI through six contests. Call is likely to open the campaign on the big-league roster as a reserve outfielder.
