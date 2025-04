Call is out of the lineup for Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Rockies, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

After making starts in 11 of 12 games, Call finds himself on the bench for the second straight game. The 30-year-old has been productive early in 2025 with a .300/.415/.400 slash line and 10:3 BB:K through 54 plate appearances.