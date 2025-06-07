Alex Call News: Pops first homer

Call went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 2-0 win over the Rangers.

In a tight 1-0 game, Call gave the Nationals a bit of breathing room when he drove a first-pitch slider from Patrick Corbin over the fence in left-center field to lead off the seventh inning. The long ball was Call's first of the season, and while he has started three straight games, all three have come against left-handed pitching. With Jacob Young back from the injured list Friday and reclaiming his starting spot in center field, Call could remain in his short-side platoon role in right field, with Robert Hassell handling duties against righties until Dylan Crews (oblique) gets healthy. Call seems better suited to that role -- the 30-year-old has an .840 OPS against LHP in 51 plate appearances this year, versus a .734 mark in 91 PAs against RHP.