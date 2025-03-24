Alex Call News: Set for bench role

Call is expected to begin the season as the Nationals' fourth outfielder, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

The 30-year-old may not see much work however, with Dylan Crews, Jacob Young and James Wood entrenched in the starting lineup and all 25 years of age or younger. Call solidified his spot on the Opening Day roster by batting .333 (13-for-39) this spring with 12 walks against only five strikeouts, but his .231/.332/.364 career slash line in the majors better reflects his lack of fantasy upside should he find himself getting consistent playing time.