Alex Carrillo News: Sent to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

The Mets optioned Carrillo to Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday.

The right-hander received his first taste of the majors last year and surrendered seven earned runs across 4.2 frames with the Mets. Carrillo delivered a scoreless frame in his lone appearance in the Grapefruit League but won't stick around big-league camp.

