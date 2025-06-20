Alex Cobb Injury: Cleared for mound work

Cobb (hip) is scheduled to throw his next bullpen session Saturday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Cobb received an injection to address left hip inflammation June 13, and after a week-long shutdown period, he's been cleared to resume throwing off a mound. Assuming he doesn't endure another setback, Cobb should head back out on a rehab assignment within a week or two. He remains on the Tigers' 60-day injured list and has yet to make his 2025 debut with the big club.