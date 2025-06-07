Alex Cobb Injury: Fans two in latest rehab start
Cobb (hip) allowed one unearned run and two walks while striking out two across 2.1 innings in Thursday's rehab start with High-A West Michigan.
Tigers manager A.J. Hinch told reporters Friday that Cobb is feeling "incrementally better -- and by that, I think [Cobb] means no worse," per Evan Woodbery of MLive.com. Cobb has been on the 15-day injured list since the start of the season due to right hip inflammation. He'll throw another bullpen session in a couple of days before his next rehab start, and he'll need to build up his pitch count through multiple outings before being reinstated from the IL.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now