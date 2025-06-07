Alex Cobb Injury: Fans two in latest rehab start

Cobb (hip) allowed one unearned run and two walks while striking out two across 2.1 innings in Thursday's rehab start with High-A West Michigan.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch told reporters Friday that Cobb is feeling "incrementally better -- and by that, I think [Cobb] means no worse," per Evan Woodbery of MLive.com. Cobb has been on the 15-day injured list since the start of the season due to right hip inflammation. He'll throw another bullpen session in a couple of days before his next rehab start, and he'll need to build up his pitch count through multiple outings before being reinstated from the IL.