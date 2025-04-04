Alex Cobb Injury: Live BP on tap soon

Cobb (hip) said Friday that he expects to throw a live batting practice session early next week, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Cobb has been throwing bullpen sessions, but this will be his first time facing hitters since he was diagnosed with right hip inflammation at the beginning of spring training. There is no timetable for the veteran right-hander's return, but it likely won't come for at least another month or so.