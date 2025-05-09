Alex Cobb Injury: Looks uncomfortable during PFP

Cobb (hip) looked uncomfortable covering first base during a live batting practice session Friday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

McCosky noted that Cobb was "throwing it OK," but moving off the mound seemed to be a problem. What that means exactly for Cobb's timetable is uncertain, but the right-hander will have to field his position without issue before being cleared to pitch in games. Cobb has been shelved since February after being diagnosed with inflammation in his surgically repaired right hip. He's currently on the 15-day injured list but would seem to be a candidate to shift to the 60-day IL when/if the Tigers need to free up a 40-man roster spot, as it's unlikely Cobb would be ready for his season debut before late May.