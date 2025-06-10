Menu
Alex Cobb Injury: Making next rehab start Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 10, 2025 at 9:43pm

Cobb (hip) will report to Triple-A Toledo to continue his rehab assignment Wednesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

The veteran right-hander made his first two rehab starts with High-A West Michigan and is now moving up to the highest level of the minors. Cobb threw 34 pitches over 2.1 frames in his latest start and should build up to around the 50-pitch mark Wednesday. He'll likely require another rehab outing or two after that before being deemed ready to make his season debut for Detroit.

Alex Cobb
Detroit Tigers
