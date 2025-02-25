Alex Cobb Injury: Receives injection

Cobb (hip) received an epidural injection to further aid in his recovery process, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

He had already received a platelet-rich plasma injection earlier this month and played catch over the weekend. Cobb is scheduled to play catch again Wednesday but will not get into games until at least mid-March (a setback of a month was estimated Feb. 12). He was up around 150 innings in 2022 and 2023, but injuries greatly plagued him in 2021 and 2024, and it looks like 2025 is perhaps trending in a similar direction.