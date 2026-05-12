Alex Cook Injury: Out with intercostal strain

Cook was placed on the 7-day injured list Monday due to a right intercostal strain, per MLB.com.

Through 12.1 innings for Triple-A Durham before getting injured, the 25-year-old right-hander posted a 5.84 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 15:6 K:BB. Cook's timetable for a return to the mound is unclear, but he could end up missing multiple weeks before being cleared.