Alex Cook Injury: Out with intercostal strain
Cook was placed on the 7-day injured list Monday due to a right intercostal strain, per MLB.com.
Through 12.1 innings for Triple-A Durham before getting injured, the 25-year-old right-hander posted a 5.84 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 15:6 K:BB. Cook's timetable for a return to the mound is unclear, but he could end up missing multiple weeks before being cleared.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Cook See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Cook See More